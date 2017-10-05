LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures climb on technicals, spreading

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and lean hog futures each climbed about 1 percent on Thursday, buoyed by spreading and technical trading tied to expectations for gains in cash livestock markets, traders said. Investors continued to take profits on front-month contracts and roll into deferred positions. The most-active contracts for both cattle and hogs were trading at a premium to cash markets as traders bet that the cash values would rise in the coming weeks. "The basis levels are distorted," U.S. Commodities president Don Roose said of futures' premium to the cash markets. "The (meat) packer has enough margin and the trade believes he will share a little bit more as we go forward ... The bottom line is that convergence will take place," Roose added. Most-active CME December live cattle futures settled up 1.125 cents to 116.150 cents per pound while the October contract was up 1.075 cents to 110.150 cents. CME November feeder cattle finished 1.350 cents higher at 154.850 cents per pound. Traders were awaiting deals in U.S. Plains cash cattle markets. Sales at a weekly online auction on Wednesday of $108 per cwt represented a roughly $8 premium or basis to the December futures equivalent of $116. Beef packers had the potential to earn huge margins and they may be willing to pay cattle feedlots more for their animals to entice more sales. The advisory HedgersEdge LLC estimated average margins at $140.95 per cattle, up from $132.75 a week ago and $126.20 a year ago. Supplies of cattle, hogs and chickens were abundant, however, likely capping gains in retail and wholesale meat prices in a competitive protein market, Roose said. CME December lean hogs were up 0.900 cent to 62.800 cents per pound and October hogs up 0.600 cent to 60.925 cents. Cash hogs in the top market of Iowa and southern Minnesota were up $1.03 to $53.03 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)