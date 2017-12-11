FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures 3-month low on cash, pork prices
December 11, 2017 / 10:05 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures 3-month low on cash, pork prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean
hogs        drifted to a three-month bottom on Monday, in
response to lower cash and wholesale pork prices, said traders.
    Sell stops and deferred-month future's premiums to CME's hog
index for Dec. 7 at 65.48 cents further weighed on contracts.
    December         hogs, which will expire on Dec. 14, ended
down 0.075 cent per pound at 63.600 cents. Most actively-traded
February         closed 1.825 cents lower at 67.025 cents.
    Monday afternoon's cash hog price in Iowa/Minnesota averaged
$59.24 per cwt, 49 cents lower than on Friday, the U.S.
Department (USDA) said.         
    USDA data showed the average wholesale pork price fell $2.01
per cwt to $81.69 from Friday, mostly led by $7.48 lower pork
bellies.         
    Last week's heavier hog weights confirmed that animals
backed up on farms coming into a period when packers will close
plants during the Christmas and New Year's holidays, said Tom
Cawthorne, director of commercial agriculture with Hehmeyer
Trading + Investments.  
    Higher pork belly prices might discourage bacon processors
and slicers from storing product for spring and summer use, said
analysts and traders.

    LOWER LIVE CATTLE CLOSE
    CME live cattle posted losses following softer wholesale
beef values and expectations for steady-to-lower cash prices
this week, said traders.
    December         live cattle finished down 0.400 cent per
pound at 115.175 cents. February         ended 0.575 cent lower
at 117.725 cents.
    Last week packers paid $115 to $118 per cwt for
slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle in the U.S. Plains that brought
$120 to $121 a week earlier. 
    The afternoon's choice wholesale beef price was down 6 cents
per cwt to $205.53 from Friday. Select cuts slipped 31 cents to
$185.66, the USDA said.           
    Packing plants closed for the year-end holidays will limit
their need for supplies, a trader said. Beef demand is not
expected to pick up until around mid-January, after some
consumers pay off year-end holiday debt, he said. 
    CME feeder cattle futures closed flat to mixed. January
benefited from its discount to the exchange's feeder cattle
index for Dec. 8 at 154.32 cents.
    Live cattle market weakness pressured remaining feeder
cattle contracts.
    January         feeder cattle closed up 0.225 cents per
pound at 145.450 cents. March         ended unchanged at 143.325
cents. April         finished down 0.200 cent to 143.450 cents.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters
Editing by Marguerita Choy)

