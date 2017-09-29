LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end quarter mostly higher on short-covering

* Live cattle closes firmer * Feeder cattle ends weaker By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The bulk of Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog contracts on Friday finished higher in the final trading session for the quarter, ignited by fund buying and short-covering, said traders. They said futures rallied from earlier losses on Friday and prior to late Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture quarterly hog report. The report was mildly supportive for futures because most results were close to forecasts, but the data also confirmed continued herd growth, a bearish market factor, said analysts. Investors will monitor slaughter-ready, or cash, hog prices that have declined for two month due to record-high hog slaughters. "There is nothing in Thursday's report that says that the cash market is going to do a 180 and turn up," said U.S. Commodities analyst Don Roose. In the midst of growing supplies, pork demand will draw interest as retailers prepare to feature product for National Pork Month in October. Deferred hog futures received added support from fund buying after those contracts surpassed technical resistance levels. Investors purchased back month hog futures and simultaneously sold the October contract ahead of its expiration on Oct. 13. October hogs ended down 0.150 cent per pound to 55.400 cents. Most actively traded December finished 1.675 cents higher at 59.950 cents, and February closed 1.700 cents higher at 65.050 cents. Both contracts settled above their respective 40-day moving average of 59.595 and 64.356 cents. LIVE CATTLE ENDS UP, FEEDERS DOWN CME live cattle gained for a third straight session, helped by end-of-quarter positioning as traders waited for remaining cash cattle to change hands. October live cattle finished up 0.125 cent per pound to 109.100 cents, and December closed up 0.200 cent to 115.250 cents. So far this week, a small number of cattle in Texas and Kansas brought $108 per cwt, steady with a week ago. Other sellers in the U.S. Plains are holding out for at least $110. "Packers are making good money and can afford to pay no worse than last week for supplies," a trader said. However, cattle numbers are plentiful and packers can soon draw from animals contracted against the futures market, said traders and analysts. They also pointed out that beef demand might suffer during Pork Month, and grocers will soon consider promoting ham and turkey for the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays. Profit-taking and technical selling undercut CME feeder cattle contracts. October ended 0.725 cent per pound lower at 152.225 cents. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)