LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures sag on technicals, lower cash trade

By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Wednesday, with the April contract notching a 2-1/2-week low on month-end technical selling and lower cash cattle trade, brokers said. Cash cattle fetched $126 per cwt at feedlots in Texas and Kansas, and $126 to $127 in Nebraska, down $1 to $2 from deals a week earlier, traders said. Most-active CME April live cattle settled down 0.975 cent at 123.275 cents per pound, falling below chart support at the contract's 100-day moving average. The February live cattle contract expired at 127.50 cents. CME April feeder cattle settled down 2.200 cents at 147.000 cents per pound and front-month March feeders finished down 1.8 cents at 144.750. Choice-grade wholesale boxed beef was up 51 cents to $221.03 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. CME hog futures closed sharply lower, pressured by profit-taking at the end of the month and slumping pork belly prices. CME April lean hogs ended down 2.725 cents at 67.225 cents per pound. The pork cutout that tracks values of cuts such as hams was down $2.09 to $77.44 per cwt, and prices for pork bellies, used to make bacon, tumbled $8.74 to $118.68 per cwt, the USDA reported. Commodity funds hold net long positions in live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog futures, leaving all three markets vulnerable to bouts of long liquidation. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by James Dalgleish)