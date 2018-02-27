Mexico trade minister mulls Washington meeting with Ross-sources

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s trade minister is considering a trip to Washington on Tuesday to meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, two Mexican sources said, at a time of tension in bilateral ties and as negotiators meet to renegotiate the NAFTA trade pact.

The possible meeting between Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and Ross in Washington was not planned to discuss NAFTA, one of the sources said, mentioning that it aimed to address two other issues, without giving details.

Mexico’s fraught ties with the administration of Donald Trump hit another bump following weekend reports that a testy phone call between the U.S. president and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto led to the cancellation of a planned meeting between the two in Washington. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)