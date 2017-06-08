FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-Traders fully price in U.S. rate hike next week
June 8, 2017 / 5:41 PM / 2 months ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders fully price in U.S. rate hike next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures were mostly weaker on Thursday, suggesting traders had fully priced in a possible quarter-point rate increase at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday.

At 1:22 p.m. (1722 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders priced in a 100 percent probability the Fed policymakers would raise key short-term borrowing costs to 1.00-1.25 percent next week , up from a 96 percent chance late on Wednesday, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

