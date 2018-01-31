FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 7:22 PM / a day ago

MONEY MARKETS-Fed statement reinforces U.S. rate-hike bets in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures added modest losses on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve’s latest policy statement reinforced bets the U.S. central bank would raise key borrowing costs at its next policy meeting March 20-21.

At 2:16 p.m. (1916 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders priced in an 88 percent chance of a quarter point rate increase by the Fed at its March meeting, little changed from the level before the release of the Fed’s latest policy statement, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
