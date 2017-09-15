MONEY MARKETS-Traders pare U.S. Dec rate-hike view on weak retail sales data

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rate futures pared earlier losses on Friday as a surprise fall in domestic retail sales in August led some traders to scale back their bets that the Federal Reserve would raise key overnight borrowing costs at year-end.

At 8:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders saw a 53 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise rates by at least a quarter point at its Dec. 12-13 policy meeting, down from a 58 percent probability shortly before the release of the latest retail sales report, CME Group’s FedWatch program showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)