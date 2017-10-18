MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures hold modest losses after Fed's Beige Book

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures held modest losses on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book on regional U.S. economic conditions showed mild domestic growth and inflation in September through early October.

At 2:22 p.m. EDT (1822 GMT), federal funds contracts implied traders saw an 80 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise key overnight borrowing costs by a quarter percentage point to 1.25 percent to 1.50 percent at its Dec. 12-13 policy meeting, unchanged from the level prior to the release of the latest Beige Book, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)