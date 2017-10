NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures turned lower on Monday as the Institute for Supply Management said its index on U.S. factory activity unexpectedly rose to its strongest level in more than 13 years in September.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 78 percent chance the Fed would raise interest rates at its Dec. 12-13 policy meeting , the CME Group’s FedWatch tool showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)