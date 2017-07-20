FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall back below 4 percent - Freddie Mac
#Bonds News
July 20, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 15 days ago

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall back below 4 percent - Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages dropped back below 4 percent this week in line with a drop in Treasury yields, retreating from their highest levels in two months, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.96 percent in the week ended July 20. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 4.03 percent, which was the highest since 4.05 percent in the May 11 week, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

