2 months ago
U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall to lowest since November - Freddie Mac
#Bonds News
June 8, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall to lowest since November - Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell a fourth straight week to their lowest levels since November in line with lower U.S. Treasury yields as a result of mixed economic data and political concerns, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.89 percent in the week ended June 8, which was the lowest since 3.57 percent in the Nov. 10, 2016 week. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 3.94 percent, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

