a month ago
U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rise from November low - Freddie Mac
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
#Bonds News
July 6, 2017 / 2:42 PM / a month ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages jumped from their lowest levels in more than seven months in line with a rise with U.S. Treasury yields in recent days, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.96 percent in the week ending July 6. Last week, the average 30-year rate was 3.88 percent, which was the lowest since 3.57 percent in the Nov. 10, 2016 week, the mortgage finance agency said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

