U.S. bond funds attract $6.16 bln in week ended Nov. 21 -ICI
November 29, 2017 / 8:36 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. bond funds attract $6.16 bln in week ended Nov. 21 -ICI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors pumped
billions into bond funds for a 51st straight week, the
Investment Company Institute (ICI) said on Wednesday,
underscoring the seemingly insatiable appetite for yield.  
    Taxable-bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs)
took in $6.16 billion during the week ended Nov. 21, following
inflows of just $839 million during the previous week ended Nov.
15, the lowest in nearly a year, according to the trade group.
    "Given the strong run in global stock markets this year,
investors are heading into year-end more cautious and favoring
the stability of investment-grade bond investments," said Todd
Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at CFRA. 
    Equity funds also enjoyed a solid week of inflows. 
    Investors poured an estimated $5.03 billion into stock funds
for the week, compared to estimated outflows of $54 million in
the previous week. Domestic equity funds had estimated inflows
of $1.17 billion, and world equity funds had estimated inflows
of $3.86 billion.
    Commodity funds - which are ETFs that invest primarily in
commodities, currencies, and futures - had estimated outflows of
$39 million for the week, compared  with estimated inflows of
$136 million in the previous week.
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for mutual
funds and ETFs (all figures in million of dollars):
               11/21/17   11/15/17   11/8/17  11/1/17  10/25/17
 Equity           5,035        -54     2,851   -1,624     9,999
    Domestic      1,175     -4,214    -3,660   -5,454     5,159
    World         3,860      4,160     6,511    3,830     4,840
 Hybrid            -500       -359      -373     -999      -506
 Bond             6,900      1,468     5,401    7,460    10,854
    Taxable       6,162        839     4,499    7,234     9,942
    Municipal       737        630       903      226       913
 Commodity          -39        136      -153     -242        98
 Total           11,395      1,191     7,727    4,595    20,445
 
 (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
