2 months ago
U.S. Navy confirms all 7 missing sailors from USS Fitzgerald found dead
June 18, 2017 / 11:55 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. Navy confirms all 7 missing sailors from USS Fitzgerald found dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy confirmed on Monday that all seven sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead after the destroyer's collision with a container ship at the weekend.

The bodies of missing sailors were found in flooded compartments of the USS Fitzgerald, which came close to sinking after a collision with a container ship off Japan tore a gash under the warship's waterline, the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet commander said on Sunday.

Reporting by William Mallard and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Perry

