RPT-Japan coast guard confirms seven missing after US destroyer collides with container ship

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Coast Guard confirmed on Saturday that seven crew members of the USS Fitzgerald naval destroyer were missing after it collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel in the dead of night southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.

The coast guard also said the U.S. ship was experiencing some flooding but was not in danger of sinking, while the container vessel was able to sail under its own power. (Reporting by Japan bureau. Editing by Bill Tarrant.)