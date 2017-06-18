U.S. Navy confirms all 7 missing sailors from USS Fitzgerald found dead

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy confirmed on Monday that all seven sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead after the destroyer's collision with a container ship at the weekend.

The bodies of missing sailors were found in flooded compartments of the USS Fitzgerald, which came close to sinking after a collision with a container ship off Japan tore a gash under the warship's waterline, the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet commander said on Sunday.