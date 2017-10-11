FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Navy says deadly McCain collision was preventable, relieves ship commander
#Transportation News
October 11, 2017 / 2:22 AM / 8 days ago

U.S. Navy says deadly McCain collision was preventable, relieves ship commander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO Oct 11 (Reuters) - The collision of the USS McCain with a merchant ship near Singapore that killed 10 sailors was preventable, the U.S. Navy said on Tuesday after it relieved the warships commander and his deputy from their duties.

“The commanding officer exercised poor judgement, and the executive officer exercised poor leadership of the ship’s training program,” the USS Seventh Fleet said in a press release.

Commander A. Sanchez, the McCain’s captain, and his executive officer Commander J. Sanchez were reassigned to other duties in Japan, where the Seventh Fleet is headquartered, the Navy said. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)

