2 months ago
North Korea says Warmbier's death a mystery, blames Obama's policy of strategic patience
June 23, 2017 / 8:48 AM / 2 months ago

North Korea says Warmbier's death a mystery, blames Obama's policy of strategic patience

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Friday the death of U.S. university student Otto Warmbier soon after his return home was "a mystery to us as well" and denied accusations that he had died because of torture and beating during his captivity.

The North's foreign ministry spokesman also said in comments carried by the official KCNA agency that Warmbier was "a victim of the policy of strategic patience" of former U.S. President Barack Obama whose government never requested his release. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)

