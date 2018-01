NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. shale production for February is expected to rise by 111,000 bpd to 6.55 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

Eagle Ford oil output is expected to rise by 15,000 bpd to 1.27 million bpd, while Bakken output is set to rise by 8,500 bpd to 1.22 million bpd, the agency said in a monthly report.

Permian production is forecast to rise by 76,000 bpd to 2.87 million bpd. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)