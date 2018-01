NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Commodities trading house Trafigura said on Tuesday it signed a new agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to transport 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the Permian basin to the port of Corpus Christi, in a move aimed at boosting exports.

Trafigura said it would transport the oil via the Cactus II Pipeline, which is targeted for service in the third-quarter of 2019. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)