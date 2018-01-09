FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he could beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential race
January 9, 2018 / 5:46 PM / a day ago

Trump says he could beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he could beat media mogul Oprah Winfrey in a presidential contest but said he did not think the actress and talk show host would run.

Trump, speaking to reporters during a meeting with lawmakers at the White House, said he liked Winfrey, whose rousing speech at the Golden Globe awards show on Sunday night sparked speculation that she would run for president as a Democrat in 2020. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

