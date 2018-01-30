Republican National Committee to name Todd Ricketts as finance chair

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Businessman Todd Ricketts has been chosen to become the new finance chairman at the Republican National Committee, a Republican official said on Tuesday.

Ricketts, a co-owner of the Chicago Cubs baseball team, will get the top fundraising role after a formal vote by the RNC at its winter meeting this week in Washington, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The position fell vacant on Saturday, when Las Vegas casino magnate Steve Wynn resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Washington Post reported earlier on Tuesday that Ricketts is expected to accept the post, citing four people familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump nominated Ricketts to be deputy secretary at the Commerce Department in 2016, but he withdrew his name from consideration last year because he decided his family’s business holdings would have created too many potential conflicts of interest.

Ricketts, who is 48, sits on the board of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, a national brokerage firm founded by his father Joe Ricketts. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chris Reese)