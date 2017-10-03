FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buckeye Partners resumes operation at its Yabucoa oil terminal
#Energy
October 3, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 16 days ago

Buckeye Partners resumes operation at its Yabucoa oil terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners has resumed full operations at its oil terminal and storage tanks in Puerto Rico two weeks after it closed the facility ahead of Hurricane Maria, the company said on Tuesday.

“Buckeye has safely resumed full service of its marine, truck and tank operations at the Yabucoa, Puerto Rico Terminal Facility and is available to meet the fuel needs of the island’s businesses and residents,” it said in a statement.

The U.S. oil storage and transportation company operates the 4.6 million barrel Yabucoa oil storage facility. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

