Alphabet balloon project to provide limited internet in Puerto Rico

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc said on Friday it is collaborating with AT&T Inc to deliver limited internet connectivity to the hardest-hit areas of Puerto Rico through its “Project Loon” balloon project.

Alphabet said some AT&T customers in Puerto Rico with LTE enabled phones will now be able to access limited internet connectivity - enough to send text messages and access critical information online - from Project Loon balloons.

The island’s wireless and broadband communications networks were devastated after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico last month. (Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by G Crosse)