U.S. aid to Puerto Rico seen topping $30 billion -congressional aide

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico is likely to need far more than $30 billion in long-term aid from the U.S. government for disaster relief and rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Maria, a senior Republican congressional aide said on Thursday.

The aide, who asked not to be identified, said that while Congress has quickly fulfilled Trump administration requests for disaster assistance, there are concerns that government agencies have not acted quickly enough in response to the storm and bureaucratic requirements may have slowed work of the Department of Defense and other offices.