FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House Democrats seek urgent hearing on hurricane relief efforts
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 29, 2017 / 8:01 PM / in 19 days

U.S. House Democrats seek urgent hearing on hurricane relief efforts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. House Democrats on Friday sought an emergency Congressional hearing on the state of hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In a letter, Representative Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and Representative Stacey Plaskett raised “grave concerns about the dire status of recovery efforts.”

The pair said “millions of American citizens in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are facing massive calamities.” The Trump administration has defended its disaster response. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.