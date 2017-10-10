FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump asks Congress for $4.9 bln loan to help cash-strapped Puerto Rico
October 10, 2017 / 10:31 PM / in 9 days

Trump asks Congress for $4.9 bln loan to help cash-strapped Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Congress on Tuesday for a $4.9 billion loan to help the cash-strapped Puerto Rican government pay its bills as it struggles to recover from devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, an administration official said.

The community disaster loan would include a $150 million advance, the administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The $4.9 billion loan would help them with short-term liquidity problems in financing,” such as payroll and pensions, the official said. “The money cannot be used for debt service.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese)

