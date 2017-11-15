FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Line outage disrupts power in populous Puerto Rico region
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
Sport
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 15, 2017 / 5:06 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Line outage disrupts power in populous Puerto Rico region

Jessica Resnick-Ault

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s efforts to return power to 50 percent of the island following Hurricane Maria were disrupted on Wednesday when a technical problem shut a 230,000-volt line, according to a statement from Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

The outage is west of San Juan, but disrupted service in an area that includes San Juan and other populous municipalities of Bayamon and Guaynabo.

The line runs from the Cambalache plant in Arecibo, on the northern coast, to the Manati transmission center, Justo Gonzalez Torres, director of generation for PREPA, said in the statement.

The disruption is the second transmission line failure in as many weeks. Puerto Rico has struggled to recover from the devastation wrought by Maria, which knocked out power to all 3.4 million residents when it landed in mid-September.

PREPA, the island’s utility, and Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello have a goal of bringing back electricity to 50 percent of the island by mid-November.

The island met that target early Wednesday, prior to the disruption. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.