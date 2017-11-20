FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fluor's work on Puerto Rico power project halted over safety issue
November 20, 2017 / 11:50 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Fluor's work on Puerto Rico power project halted over safety issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Monday it temporarily halted Fluor Corp’s work under its Puerto Rico power restoration contract over safety concerns and expects the work to resume on Tuesday.

The work was stopped to discuss the concerns, which were not disclosed, with Fluor and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the Army Corps of Engineers said. The issues “have been addressed” and Fluor can restart work on Tuesday, the Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Matthew Lewis

