UPDATE 1-Fluor's work on Puerto Rico power project halted over safety issue
#Bonds News
November 21, 2017 / 1:20 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Fluor's work on Puerto Rico power project halted over safety issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on safety concerns)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Monday it temporarily halted Fluor Corp’s work under its Puerto Rico power restoration contract over safety concerns and expects the work to resume on Tuesday.

The work was halted after Fluor workers discovered previously installed grounding wires had been removed, a spokesman for the Army Corps said in an email. Fluor brought the information to the Army Corps and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the spokesman wrote.

The issues “have been addressed” and Fluor can restart work on Tuesday, the spokesman added.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
