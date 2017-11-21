UPDATE 1-Fluor's work on Puerto Rico power project halted over safety issue

(Adds details on safety concerns)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Monday it temporarily halted Fluor Corp’s work under its Puerto Rico power restoration contract over safety concerns and expects the work to resume on Tuesday.

The work was halted after Fluor workers discovered previously installed grounding wires had been removed, a spokesman for the Army Corps said in an email. Fluor brought the information to the Army Corps and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the spokesman wrote.

The issues “have been addressed” and Fluor can restart work on Tuesday, the spokesman added.