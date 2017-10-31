Puerto Rico calls on U.S. utilities to help restore power

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) executive director Ricardo Ramos sent a letter to utility industry trade group American Public Power Association (APPA) requesting assistance for power restoration crews, a Puerto Rico government official said on Tuesday.

A similar request was sent to New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc and will be sent to utilities in Florida and other parts of the United States, the official said at a public meeting of Puerto Rico’s federal oversight board in San Juan. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Nick Brown and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)