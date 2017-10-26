FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House panel seeks documents on Puerto Rico utility repair contract
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 26, 2017 / 8:17 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

U.S. House panel seeks documents on Puerto Rico utility repair contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. Congressional committee on Thursday set a Nov. 2 deadline for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to provide information related to its $300 million contract with a small Montana firm for repairing the utility’s infrastructure following damage by Hurricane Maria.

“Specifically, the size and terms of the contract, as well as the circumstances surrounding the contract’s formation, raise questions regarding PREPA’s standard contract awarding procedures,” the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, Rob Bishop, said in a letter to PREPA’s executive director, Ricardo Ramos.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.