US House Speaker: Hurricane funds for FEMA coming in two days
September 28, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 20 days ago

US House Speaker: Hurricane funds for FEMA coming in two days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The $6.7 billion in approved hurricane relief funding will be given to federal emergency officials in two days to help victims of three recent storms, including the most recent one that hit Puerto Rico, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

“A huge capital injection will happen in two days, so the resources are there,” Ryan told reporters, adding that lawmakers will quickly act on the Trump administration’s requests for hurricane relief for the U.S. territorial island.

Reporting by Amanda Becker and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

