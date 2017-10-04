U.S. FCC approves up to $77 mln to restore communications after hurricane

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday approved up to $77 million to fund repairs of communication networks and restore services in storm-lashed Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

As of Tuesday, almost two weeks after Hurricane Maria walloped Puerto Rico, knocking out its electric grid - nearly 90 percent of cell phone sites on the island remained out of service. Almost 70 percent of cell towers remained out in the U.S. Virgin Islands, with little progress made over the last week. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)