October 12, 2017 / 6:15 PM / 7 days ago

U.S. to stand with Puerto Rico until "job is done" -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - White House chief of staff John Kelly said on Friday the federal government would stand with Puerto Rico in its recovery efforts until the “job is done,” saying President Donald Trump was just recognizing reality in a tweet earlier in the day that noted the emergency response would not go on forever.

“This country, our country, will stand with those American citizens in Puerto Rico until the job is done,” Kelly told reporters at the White House, adding that the president’s tweet on Thursday morning was “exactly accurate.”

“They’re not going to be there for ever,” he said, referring to personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. military.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Writing by Tim Ahmann

