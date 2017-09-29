FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says Puerto Rico, U.S. government need to confront island's debt load
September 29, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 19 days ago

Trump says Puerto Rico, U.S. government need to confront island's debt load

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico needs to work with the U.S. government to determine how to fund rebuilding after Hurricane Maria and what to do about the territory’s heavy debt load, President Donald Trump said on Friday.

“Ultimately, the government of Puerto Rico will have to work with us to determine how this massive rebuilding effort, which will end up being one of the biggest ever, will be funded and organized and what we will do with the tremendous amount of existing debt already on the island,” Trump said at a conference sponsored by the National Association of Manufacturers. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

