U.S. officials waive Jones Act for 10 days for Puerto Rico -statement

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The federal government waived the Jones Act shipping restrictions for Puerto Rico for 10 days on Thursday in recognition of the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria on the U.S. territory, the Department of Homeland Security said.

“This waiver will ensure that over the next ten days, all options are available to move and distribute goods to the people of Puerto Rico. It is intended to ensure we have enough fuel and commodities to support lifesaving efforts, respond to the storm, and restore critical services and critical infrastructure operations in the wake of these devastating storms,” Elaine Duke, acting Homeland Security secretary, said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)