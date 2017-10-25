Purdue Pharma under new investigation over opioid claims

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Purdue Pharma Inc confirmed an earlier report on Wednesday that the drugmaker was under investigation related to the marketing of its opioid painkiller OxyContin.

Federal prosecutors in Connecticut began a criminal investigation into Purdue Pharma's marketing of OxyContin, according to a Bloomberg report. (bloom.bg/2h7W9Ao)

“Purdue is committed to being part of the solution to our nation’s opioid crisis and has been cooperating with the U.S. Attorney’s investigation. We will continue to do so until this matter is resolved,” the drugmaker said in a statement.

U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly is gathering documents about Purdue’s claim that OxyContin provides 12 hours of pain relief, Bloomberg reported.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut declined to comment.

The investigation would be the latest in a string of lawsuits filed by state or local governments seeking to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for fanning the flames of a an opioid crisis, declared a national emergency by President Trump. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru and Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)