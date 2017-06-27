FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. EPA and Army Corps seek to rescind clean water rule
June 27, 2017

U.S. EPA and Army Corps seek to rescind clean water rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 () - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers released a proposal on Tuesday to repeal the 2015 Clean Water Rule, the latest move by the Trump administration to unwind environmental regulations put in place by the previous administration.

The agencies are working to rescind the rule, known as the Waters of the United States rule and re-codify the regulation in place before 2015.

"We are taking significant action to return power to the states and provide regulatory certainty to our nation's farmers and businesses," EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Leslie Adler

