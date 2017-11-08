FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US lawmakers introduce bipartisan bills on foreign investment amid China worries
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 3:30 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

US lawmakers introduce bipartisan bills on foreign investment amid China worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives introduced bills on Wednesday to toughen U.S. foreign investment rules amid growing concern about Chinese deals.

Senator John Cornyn, a member of the Republican leadership who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee, introduced a Senate bill to broaden the government’s power to stop foreign purchases of U.S. firms by strengthening the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Rep. Robert Pittenger, a North Carolina Republican, introduced an identical bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Both bills have Republican and Democratic co-sponsors. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

