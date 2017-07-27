U.S. lawmaker calls for more scrutiny of 'dark pool' operators

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. senator has called on Wall Street's self-funded watchdog to improve its oversight of broker-dealers that run their own private stock trading venues, or "dark pools," to ensure they are acting in the best interests of investors.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority took a positive step in November 2015 when it issued guidance on best execution obligations for equity and fixed income markets but now needs to more vigorously enforce the rules it referenced, Senator Mark Warner said in a letter to the regulator dated July 26.

Without "affirmatively enforcing the Best Execution Rule subject to the detailed FINRA guidance, investors cannot be assured that brokers are routing their orders to venues that will offer best execution quality and pricing," Warner, a Democrat, said in the letter, which was seen by Reuters.

The best execution rule says that brokers must attempt to send their customers' orders to the market that will result in the most favorable price possible under prevailing conditions. Thirteen U.S. stock exchanges compete with more than 30 broker-run dark pools, many of them run by banks.

A spokesman for FINRA said the regulator had received the letter and would respond in due course.

Warner's prompting comes as federal regulators put existing rules under the microscope, as instructed by the administration of President Donald Trump, who supports reducing regulation as a way to help spur economic growth.

Many in the securities industry have argued that strengthening disclosure rules around how brokers route their customers' orders would go a long way toward improving investor protection without adding much of an additional regulatory burden.

FINRA should focus more on broker-dealers that operate their own dark pools, given the inherent conflict of interest in routing customer orders to these internal venues versus competing marketplaces, Warner said.

There have been several high-profile enforcement actions by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA and the New York attorney general against dark pool operators, but best execution violations were not enforced in those cases, he said.

Warner also suggested FINRA enhance its examination program for broker-dealers "in light of the increasingly automated market for equity securities."

The SEC said it January that examining brokerages for compliance with best execution rules was one of its examination priorities for 2017. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)