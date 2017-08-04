U.S. oil drillers cut rigs for 2nd week in three -Baker Hughes

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms cut oil rigs for a second week in three, slowing the pace of a 15-month drilling recovery, as the companies plan to spend less in reaction to declines in crude prices over the past several months. Drillers cut one oil rig in the week to August 4, bringing the total count down to 765, General Electric Co's Baker Hughes energy services firm said in its report on Friday. RIG-OL-USA-BHI There were 381 active oil rigs during the same week a year ago. Drillers have added rigs in 55 of the past 62 weeks since the start of June 2016. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Grant McCool)