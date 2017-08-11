FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
U.S. drillers add oil rigs for second week in three - Baker Hughes
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
August 11, 2017 / 5:10 PM / 2 days ago

U.S. drillers add oil rigs for second week in three - Baker Hughes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for
a second time in the last three weeks, extending a 15-month
drilling recovery, but the pace of additions has slowed in
recent months as firms cut spending plans in reaction to
declining crude prices.
    Drillers added 3 oil rigs in the week to Aug. 11 bringing
the total count up to 768, the most since April 2015. General
Electric Co's        Baker Hughes energy services firm said in
its closely followed report on Friday. RIG-OL-USA-BHI
    That compares with 396 active oil rigs during the same week
a year ago. Drillers have added rigs in 56 of the past 63 weeks
since the start of June 2016.
    The rig count is an early indicator of future output.
    U.S. production is expected to rise to 9.4 million barrels
per day (bpd) in 2017 and a record 9.9 million bpd in 2018 from
8.9 million bpd in 2016, according to federal projections.
       
    Those output gains have pressured crude prices lower in
recent months, prompting several exploration and production
(E&P) companies, including Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc         
           , Continental Resources Inc                      and
Denbury Resources Inc                    
    Those companies and others had mapped out ambitious spending
programs for 2017 when they expected U.S. oil prices        to
be higher than the near $48.50 per barrel range where they are
currently trading.      
    Despite recently announced spending cuts, the E&Ps still
plan to spend much more this year than last year.
    Analysts at U.S. financial services firm Cowen & Co said in
a note this week its capital expenditure tracking showed 57 of
the 64 E&Ps it follows planned to increase spending by an
average of 49 percent in 2017 from 2016.
    That expected 2017 spending increase followed an estimated
48 percent decline in 2016 and a 34 percent decline in 2015,
Cowen said.
    Cowen said it expects the total U.S. count, including both
oil and natural gas rigs, to decline through 2017 and 2018. Most
wells produce both oil and gas.
    The current U.S. oil and gas rig count is 949, according to
Baker Hughes. That compares with an average of 509 in 2016 and
978 in 2015.

    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.