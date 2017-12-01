Russian parliament to discuss ban on access for U.S. media: RIA

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers are to discuss a proposal to bar representatives of U.S. media organizations from accessing the lower house of parliament, RIA news agency quoted the chair of one of the chamber’s committees as saying.

Olga Savastyanova, who chairs the chamber’s rules and regulations committee, said the step would be retaliation for U.S. actions towards Russian media, the agency reported.

Savastyanova said the lower house will consider the measure next week, according to RIA. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe)