2 months ago
EU says need for transatlantic unity on new Russia sanctions
June 16, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 2 months ago

EU says need for transatlantic unity on new Russia sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 16 (Reuters) - The European Union on Friday stressed the need to coordinate with Washington after the U.S. Senate proposed new sanctions against Russia that have provoked a sharp response from Germany.

"It is important for possible new measures to be coordinated between international partners to ensure their impact internationally and to maintain unity among partners on the sanctions," a spokeswoman for the European Commission told Reuters.

U.S. senators on Wednesday approved sanctions against Russia over its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, including some on certain Russian energy projects, prompting German concerns that some European companies could be fined. The U.S. move was not coordinated with European Union allies.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel

