FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Merkel concerned at impact on Europe of U.S. sanctions on Russia
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 16, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 months ago

Merkel concerned at impact on Europe of U.S. sanctions on Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is concerned that proposed new U.S. sanctions against Russia could lead to fines against European companies, a government spokesman said on Friday, labelling the U.S. move "strange" and "peculiar".

U.S. senators on Wednesday approved sanctions against Russia over alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, including some on certain Russian energy projects. The U.S. move was not coordinated with European Union allies.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin that Merkel shares the concern expressed at the new sanctions by German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern in a Thursday joint statement.

"The U.S. Senate's decision raises exactly the same questions for her as it did for Mr. Kern and Mr. Gabriel. It is, cautiously speaking, a peculiar move by the U.S. senate," Seibert said.

The government spokesman added it was "strange" that sanctions intended to punish Russia for meddling in the U.S. elections could also lead to penalties against European companies.

"That must not happen," he said. "We generally reject sanctions with extra-territorial effects, meaning an impact on third countries," Seibert said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Escritt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.