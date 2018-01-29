U.S. says sanctions law deters billions in Russian defense sales

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday a 2017 U.S. law was deterring billions of dollars in Russian defense sales, but it did not announce any sanctions under the measure designed to punish Russia for allegedly seeking to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“Today, we have informed Congress that this legislation and its implementation are deterring Russian defense sales,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said. “Since the enactment of the ... legislation, we estimate that foreign governments have abandoned planned or announced purchases of several billion dollars in Russian defense acquisitions.” (Reporting by Makini Brice and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Mary Milliken and Peter Cooney)