#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 30, 2018 / 4:14 PM / a day ago

Nordic Aquafarms plans land-based salmon farm in U.S. state of Maine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 30 (Reuters) -

** Norway’s privately held Nordic Aquafarms (NAF) has entered into agreements for a property in the U.S. state of Maine where it plans to develop a large land-based salmon farm

** NAF plans an initial capacity of 13,000 tonnes per year and to gradually raise this to 33,000 tonnes per year (66 million pounds), equal to approximately 8 percent of U.S. consumption of salmon

** The project will involve all-in investments between $450 million to $500 million by the time it is complete

** The first phase will involve investments of up to $150 million

** The facility will be an end-to-end operation, including hatcheries and fish processing

** The agreements are for a 40 acres property in the outskirts of the town of Belfast, which has approximately 7,000 residents

** NAF will now proceed with final due diligence, planning and permitting for the facility. Construction start is planned in 2019 (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
