FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Ryan wants to "get moving" on Iran, Russia sanctions
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
wider image
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
wider image
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 22, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 2 months ago

Ryan wants to "get moving" on Iran, Russia sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he backs efforts to quickly move legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran that passed the Senate nearly unanimously but was stalled by a procedural issue in the House.

"I support sanctions," Ryan told a news conference. He said Ed Royce, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee "is very eager to move this bill," and added, "We honor that."

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.